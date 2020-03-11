RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The organizers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Raleigh announced they will be canceling the annual event amid novel coronavirus fears.
The cancellation comes a day after Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina.
"In the light of a global pandemic, we the organizers of the parade have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this year," said Dianne Enright, the parade committee director. " We want to keep everyone as safe as possible, participants and spectators."
Public health officials warned that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions should avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.
Raleigh St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to coronavirus fears
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More