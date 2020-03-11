Coronavirus

Raleigh St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to coronavirus fears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is beginning to see the impact of coronavirus fears after famous local events announced their cancellations and delays.

The cancellation and delays comes a day after Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina.

Public health officials warned that people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions should avoid mass gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.

St. Patrick's Day parade canceled:
The organizers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Raleigh announced Wednesday they will be canceling the annual event amid novel coronavirus fears.

"In the light of a global pandemic, we the organizers of the parade have made the heart-wrenching decision to cancel this year," said Dianne Enright, the parade committee director. " We want to keep everyone as safe as possible, participants and spectators."

Other notable cancellations amid COVID-19 concerns:


North Carolina Museum of Art postpones Art in Bloom
The North Carolina Museum of Art announced it has postponed events scheduled for March 19 to March 22.

The festival is the Museum's largest annual fundraiser, supporting exhibitions and events throughout the year.


"While we will greatly miss seeing our incredible community come together to celebrate spring, marvel at the work of participating floral designers, and meditate on our Museum collection in new ways, the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff is a top priority," said Museum Director Valerie Hillings.

While there are no refunds in place, the museum says all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders can email help@ncartmuseum.org with questions.
