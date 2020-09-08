Health & Fitness

This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV

LabCorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect for COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of flu season.

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccines on Nov. 1

The test is available to patients through doctors and other healthcare providers and the company has also submitted an application to the FDA to offer the test through its at-home test collection kit.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the at-home test would allow patients to find out if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

The at-home test uses a short swab that is inserted into the patient's nostril.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
