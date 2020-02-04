dentist

UNC Dentistry School holding free clinic for children

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- If your child needs dental care, the UNC Adams School of Dentistry is holding a free dental clinic Friday, Feb. 7.

The Give Kids a Smile event offers preventive and restorative care to children of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties.

Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Children two through 18 years old are eligible for free treatment including dental exams, x-rays, cleanings, extractions, sealants, fluoride, fillings and crowns.

Call (919) 726-8057 to make an appointment.

The appointments are first come, first served. The American Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile program was launched nationally in 2003. More than 5.5 million undeserved children have received free oral health services through the program.
