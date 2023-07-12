The woman the dentist started seeing shortly before his wife's death is speaking for the first time in an ABC News exclusive.

Other woman speaks out in case of Colorado dentist accused of poisoning wife's protein shakes

AURORA, Colo. -- A Colorado dentist is accused of murdering his wife by secretly lacing her protein shakes. The woman he had started seeing shortly before his wife's death is speaking for the first time in an ABC news exclusive.

It is a story that made national headlines earlier this year: a shocking death of a beloved mother of six.

Angela Craig died after a mysterious illness. Her family remembers her for being a fiercely devoted parent and friend.

Soon after, her husband, James Craig, was arrested for allegedly poisoning her. According to the arrest affidavit, authorities suggest he had murdered his wife to be with another woman. But that woman, Karin Cain, now says their connection was built on lies.

"If I had known what was true, I would not have been with this person," Cain said.

According to Cain, she and Craig were together for three weeks. She said that there was no motive for Craig to kill his wife so that he could be with Cain.

"There's been no planning a future together," Cain said.

When Texas orthodontist Cain met Dr. Craig at a dental conference last February, she was not looking for love. She was in the process of a divorce from her husband of almost 30 years.

"We met on a Thursday and then went home on Saturday. So we spent this Thursday evening getting to know each other, and then we texted until 4 a.m. that night," Cain said.

Cain said they just clicked.

"Then the next day, we spent pretty much the day together," Cain said.

They seemed to have shared values: a strong faith and their children being their No. 1 priority.

Both also seemed to be in a similar place. Cain said Craig told her he was also deep in the divorce process.

"They hadn't been living together. He had an apartment," Cain said Craig told her.

After the conference, the two remained in constant contact.

"It was just consistent from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.," Cain said.

She thought she found someone to be close with.

"There was a lot of just feeling so connected," Cain said.

Pretty soon, the two were making plans for Cain to visit Craig in Colorado, but she said an initial trip fell through and was rescheduled.

The day before Cain arrived in Denver, Craig's wife, Angela, had a horrific turn in health. She suffered a seizure, was on life support and was not expected to survive.

This made Cain rethink the trip.

"Originally, it was like, 'maybe I shouldn't really even come,'" Cain said.

But Craig convinced her to come to Colorado.

"He was like, 'I could really use the support,'" Cain said.

Cain said they met for dinner twice and everything seemed normal.

"He at no point seemed stressed or anxious," Cain said. "I mean, really, I had to drag it out of him like, 'are you sure you're OK?' because he seemed OK."

But all was not ok. Soon after, Angela Craig was pronounced dead, James Craig was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, and investigators were questioning Cain.

Her initial disbelief turned to shock when she read the arrest affidavit. The document alleged that within days of meeting Cain, Craig began researching potassium cyanide and buying deadly poisons.

"It wasn't until the media started reporting on it that I realized the timeline was so tight, that it was two days after we had left that meeting," Cain said.

She was in disbelief.

"I didn't willingly have a relationship with somebody who was in a marriage," Cain said.

Cain said the two never consummated the relationship, and what she hoped was a promising new romance, ended with her pulled into a tragic investigation.

The ultimate victim was Angela Craig, a vibrant woman, a daughter, a sister and a mother of six.

"I can't even imagine the loss of a family member and then to consider that it could be at the hands of someone that had been in the family for 25 years," Cain said.