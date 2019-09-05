WakeMed offers free virtual medical care during Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- WakeMed is helping people across North Carolina who are affected by Hurricane Dorian by offering free access to its virtual urgent care services.
The service connects you via video link on your mobile phone to a WakeMed emergency department physician who can see you and discuss your ailment and treatment.
To connect to the service, download the WakeMed Virtual Urgent Care app and use the code "storm19" for your free consultation Sept. 4-8, 2019.
You can also click on wakemed.org/virtual-urgent-care to sign up.
WakeMed is also providing free telemedicine care to evacuees from coastal communities who are staying at state-operated shelters.
