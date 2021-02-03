Walgreens expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts in North Carolina stores

Starting next week, Walgreens stores in 15 states and jurisdictions will expand their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Vaccinations will begin on Feb. 12 to those eligible, including healthcare workers, those 65 and older and those with pre-existing conditions. A set number of doses will be allocated from the CDC directly to Walgreens in the 15 states and jurisdictions, one of which is North Carolina.
The program hopes to help people in medically underserved areas battle the virus.
"Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines," said John Standley, president, Walgreens.
Walgreens was picked by the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
In December, Walgreens announced plans to vaccinate 3,000,000 residents and staff members in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country. President Joe Biden's administration told reporters Tuesday about a plan to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.
