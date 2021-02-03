Health & Fitness

Walgreens expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts in North Carolina stores

Starting next week, Walgreens stores in 15 states and jurisdictions will expand their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Vaccinations will begin on Feb. 12 to those eligible, including healthcare workers, those 65 and older and those with pre-existing conditions. A set number of doses will be allocated from the CDC directly to Walgreens in the 15 states and jurisdictions, one of which is North Carolina.

The program hopes to help people in medically underserved areas battle the virus.

"Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines," said John Standley, president, Walgreens.

Walgreens was picked by the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

In December, Walgreens announced plans to vaccinate 3,000,000 residents and staff members in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the country. President Joe Biden's administration told reporters Tuesday about a plan to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cumberland, Johnston counties hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
A look at Shaw's rich history: The oldest HBCU in the South
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Show More
President urges Democrats to take bold action on COVID relief plan
Person who fled traffic stop shot by Rocky Mount officer
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
Several gas stations hit in Wake County armed robberies
Driver killed when car goes off I-95 and into pond in Selma
More TOP STORIES News