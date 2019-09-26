Health & Fitness

Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- A Tennessee woman says she developed flesh-eating bacteria from a nail salon.

Jayne Sharp told WATE she went to Jazzy Nail Bar in February and a technician there nicked her thumb.

Two hours after she left the shop, Sharpe claims her thumb started throbbing, and she developed flu-like symptoms.

She got it checked out and the official diagnosis was flesh-eating bacteria.

Her nurse practitioner made sure to stay in touch, something Sharp credits with saving her life.

"I went home with a shot of some pain medicine and so I slept and so I really credit her and her care for waking me to see how I was feeling - or I would have slept through the night and the doctors said if I hadn't gotten to the ER when I did - that I wouldn't be here," Sharp explained.

After multiple surgeries, Sharp is now missing a chunk of her thumb.

READ MORE: Nail salon safety: 9 signs your place for mani-pedis is unsafe

"There are so many girls and guys that go to salons to get manicures and pedicures and they have no idea what can happen to them. Often times, through the day because I cannot feel everything with my arm and hand, I'm reminded of that horrible time. I'm grateful that I lived through it when some don't," Sharp said.

WATE reached out to Jazzy Nail Bar, but said the person answering the phone hung up.

A spokesperson with the state agency that inspects all salons annually and after complaints are filed says they inspected Jazzy Nail Bar at the time and did not find any violations.

SEE ALSO: Flesh-eating bacteria infects Florida man fishing off coast in Gulf of Mexico
A Florida man has been hospitalized after contracting a life-threatening flesh-eating bacteria while fishing out in the Gulf of Mexico.



Woman was told she was too big to get pedicure
Woman says she was told she was too big to get a pedi

