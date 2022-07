Durham organization providing free fans, air conditioning units for seniors

Stay cool in the summer heat! @DCSLNC is providing FREE fans and AC units to seniors who meet eligibility requirements! They will be distributing the units on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. beginning on July 13 while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/PZNccjtUdr — Mayor Elaine O'Neal (@MayorEONeal) July 8, 2022

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- We may be experiencing a reprieve from the heat, but it will not last. Temperatures are expected to go back into the mid-90s by Tuesday and one Durham organization is helping seniors prepare.The Durham Center for Senior Life will be providing free fans and air conditioning units to seniors who meet eligibility requirements.Eligible persons can pick up the fans Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m., while supplies last.