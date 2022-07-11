Durham organization providing free fans, air conditioning units for seniors

The Durham Center for Senior Life will be providing free fans and air conditioning units to seniors who meet eligibility requirements.
Eligible persons can pick up the fans Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m., while supplies last.