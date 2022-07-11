Weather

Durham organization providing free fans, air conditioning units for seniors

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- We may be experiencing a reprieve from the heat, but it will not last. Temperatures are expected to go back into the mid-90s by Tuesday and one Durham organization is helping seniors prepare.

The Durham Center for Senior Life will be providing free fans and air conditioning units to seniors who meet eligibility requirements.



Eligible persons can pick up the fans Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m., while supplies last.
