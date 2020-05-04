Help local nonprofits this Giving Tuesday

Health & Human Services

The Triangle Nonprofit & Volunteer Leadership Center is a hub for the nonprofit community organizing fundraising opportunities, events, volunteer recruitment and management serving more than 1,400 local organizations each year.

The United Way of the Greater Triangle created The Rapid Response Fund to support residents during the COVID-19 crisis. The fund will support Wake, Durham, Orange, and Johnston County residents needing access to critical resources including food, hygiene, childcare, and housing assistance during times of area-wide crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Red Cross is seeking healthy donors to give blood to help save lives. To find a drive near you, click here.

Standup Speakout NC fights to end sexual assault and domestic violence through advocacy, prevention training, group therapy, mentoring, and a fundamental concept for survivors called Healing Thru Art.

Homelessness

Urban Ministries of Durham is also seeking donations as well as a specific Amazon Wish List for urgent items they are in need of including food and bottled water.

Over 4300 children are homeless in Wake County. The Raleigh Rescue Mission is asking for donations to provide continued support for all their clients during this time. They also have a list of urgent essential items that can be donated at their Downtown Raleigh (314 E. Hargett St) location from 9am - 4pm daily. Additionally, items can be ordered through their Amazon Wish List.

The Women's Center helps homeless women in the Triangle with food, shelter, clothing, medical & behavioral healthcare, housing assistance and more. To donate, click here.

Hospitality Workers Relief

The Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce started the Hillsborough Hospitality Help Campaign to help the town's displaced employees.

The NC Restaurant Relief Fund is asking for donations to help the thousands of displaced North Carolinians from the restaurant and hospitality industry with funds for basic necessities.

Hunger Relief

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC are seeking donations to keep up with demand for the combined 38 counties they serve. The funds allow the Food Banks to focus on purchasing products most needed and their bulk buying power makes each dollar go farther.

The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is asking for donations or to give to or host a 'virtual food drive' through their website. The virtual food drive allows The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to use their bulk buying power to purchase the most needed items for those they serve.

North Raleigh Ministries and Development Center has a food pantry so people can "shop" for no cost. It's now in need of financial support since it cannot accept donations of frozen food.

The Feeding Durham Together Volunteer Portal is looking for local residents, 18 years and older, to help package meals, deliver food, and perform other essential volunteer roles assisting local food distribution organizations.

The Mustard Seed Project, started by Marcella Thompson in her southeast Durham community, mentors and feeds more than 100 kids and families every day. The project is seeking donations towards purchasing supplies and needed tools.

The Junior League of Raleigh is seeking donations for its BackPack Buddies Program, which feeds children from food-insecure families in Wake County.

Youth

Providing beds and needed essentials to kids in crisis, The Green Chair Project needs your donations. Items can be purchased directly from either their Amazon Wishlist or their Target Wishlist. For monetary donations, click here.

On May 5, the world is coming together for a global day of giving and unity. It is a day to give back in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.Local nonprofits have been stepping up throughout this crisis, but the strain on their resources means that many are struggling to survive.You can volunteer, donate goods or money, or just lend a voice to support your community and help those in need.If you're unsure where to start, we've provided a list of some great nonprofits below.