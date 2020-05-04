abc11 together

Help local nonprofits this Giving Tuesday

May 5 is Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of giving and unity.

On May 5, the world is coming together for a global day of giving and unity. It is a day to give back in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Local nonprofits have been stepping up throughout this crisis, but the strain on their resources means that many are struggling to survive.

You can volunteer, donate goods or money, or just lend a voice to support your community and help those in need.

If you're unsure where to start, we've provided a list of some great nonprofits below.

Health & Human Services



  • The United Way of the Greater Triangle created The Rapid Response Fund to support residents during the COVID-19 crisis. The fund will support Wake, Durham, Orange, and Johnston County residents needing access to critical resources including food, hygiene, childcare, and housing assistance during times of area-wide crisis, including the coronavirus pandemic.


  • The American Red Cross is seeking healthy donors to give blood to help save lives. To find a drive near you, click here.


  • Standup Speakout NC fights to end sexual assault and domestic violence through advocacy, prevention training, group therapy, mentoring, and a fundamental concept for survivors called Healing Thru Art.

Homelessness



  • Over 4300 children are homeless in Wake County. The Raleigh Rescue Mission is asking for donations to provide continued support for all their clients during this time. They also have a list of urgent essential items that can be donated at their Downtown Raleigh (314 E. Hargett St) location from 9am - 4pm daily. Additionally, items can be ordered through their Amazon Wish List.


  • The Women's Center helps homeless women in the Triangle with food, shelter, clothing, medical & behavioral healthcare, housing assistance and more. To donate, click here.

Hospitality Workers Relief



  • The NC Restaurant Relief Fund is asking for donations to help the thousands of displaced North Carolinians from the restaurant and hospitality industry with funds for basic necessities.

Hunger Relief



  • The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is asking for donations or to give to or host a 'virtual food drive' through their website. The virtual food drive allows The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to use their bulk buying power to purchase the most needed items for those they serve.




  • The Feeding Durham Together Volunteer Portal is looking for local residents, 18 years and older, to help package meals, deliver food, and perform other essential volunteer roles assisting local food distribution organizations.


  • The Mustard Seed Project, started by Marcella Thompson in her southeast Durham community, mentors and feeds more than 100 kids and families every day. The project is seeking donations towards purchasing supplies and needed tools.


  • The Junior League of Raleigh is seeking donations for its BackPack Buddies Program, which feeds children from food-insecure families in Wake County.

Youth

