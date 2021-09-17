BBQ Competition helping college students

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- As any parent of a college student knows, tuition, room and board are just the beginning of the expenses. There's also a computer, dorm room necessities and countless other things a student needs to be successful once they arrive at a university.On Sunday, September 19, Helping All People Excel (HAPE) will hold The Second Annual Tri County BBQ Competition. The event creates a day of family-fun, entertainment and BBQ all while supporting the community and raising funds for college students in need.Teams from Vance, Granville, Franklin, Warren and surrounding counties will gather at the Kerr Lake Country Club in Henderson to participate in the Tri County BBQ competition.The Tri County BBQ Competition will take place from 10am to 6pm.