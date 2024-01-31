Wake County man accused of serial speeding sees first day in court: 'No comment'

Wake County man Edward Nolasco faces several charges including felony fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday, Wake County Judge Eric Chasse started his afternoon court session with Edward Nolasco first on the docket.

"Edward Nolasco," asked Judge Chasse.

The 25-year-old Knightdale resident was seated in court with two presumed family members.

During the proceeding that lasted less than five minutes, Nolasco nodded in agreement a couple of times. However, he did not say anything.

Nolasco was arrested on Tuesday by North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) troopers after they said he was speeding on his motorcycle on Interstate 540 and got away from them.

If convicted on his felony charges, which date back to October 2023, Judge Chasse said Nolasco could face more than three years behind bars.

When asked about the allegations, following court, Nolasco repeatedly answered "No comment" multiple times.

At one point Nolasco responded, "I'm sorry. I apologize...I'm just trying to get home," before he and his family exited the courthouse.

Nolasco's charges include:

Felony fleeing, eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor reckless driving, wanton disregard

Misdemeanor allowing registration plate to not be displayed

Misdemeanor speeding

Failure to maintain lane control infraction

Exceeding posted speed infraction

Nolasco is scheduled to reappear in Wake County Court on February 21.