Man dies after being struck by multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in Brier Creek

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Roxboro man died Saturday night after being struck by multiple vehicles along Highway 70 in Brier Creek.The crash happened just before 6 p.m.In a wreck report, Raleigh police said Ronald Malinski, of Roxboro, was walking across Glenwood Avenue in a poorly lit area. Officials said he was not at a crosswalk.He was then hit by a Ford and thrown into the path of three other car who hit himHighway 70 inbound to Brier Creek was closed for parts of Saturday night during the investigation.