9,000 gallons of fuel spilled when tanker truck crashes in Cumberland County

9,000 gallons of fuel spilled when tanker truck crashes

Approximately 9,000 gallons of fuel were spilled when a tanker truck crashed on North Carolina Highway 87 on Monday.

The north and south bound lanes between Doc Bennet Road and Sandhill Road were closed due to the overturned truck.

The crash happened at the corner of Tom Starling Road and N.C. Highway 87.

Three people were transported to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.

Gray's Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 24 was the initial responder.

Cumberland County Emergency Management, Vander and Cotton Volunteer Fire Departments joined the effort.

The City of Fayetteville Fire Department Hazardous Material Team was on site to mitigate any spills.
