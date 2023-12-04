Arrest made in case where armed robber followed victim home near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man turned himself in Monday morning in connection to an armed robbery near Hillsborough in late October.

Tyree Javeon Vernon-Williams went to the Wake County Sheriff's Office to face charges filed by Orange County investigators.

Investigators had warrants out on Vernon-Williams for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and four counts of identity theft.

Investigators accuse him of being the suspect in an early morning Oct. 28 robbery in the 3900 block of Old NC 86. The victim was followed home from work and robbed of more than $1,200 at gunpoint in their driveway. The victim's debit and credit cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases.

"I am always pleased when investigators successfully close a criminal case by identifying and arresting the responsible party," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "I find it particularly satisfying when the crime involves deliberate, targeted action like this one did. Such acts are chilling. My team will continue to protect the rights of Orange County residents to earn a living and be safe in and around their own homes."

Vernon-Williams was being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond for unrelated charges.

Under the new Pre-Trial Integrity Act, a defendant already on pretrial release for earlier criminal charges who receives new charges must wait for a judge to set bond and modify existing or add additional conditions of pre-trial release.