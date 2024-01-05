Fourth suspect arrested in Hillsborough shooting that killed man, injured woman

HILLSBROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough Police arrested a fourth person on charges related to a shooting that happened Sept. 13.

The fourth suspect is a 17-year-old whose name has not been released because of their age.

The suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in Hillsborough.

The juvenile suspect was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Previously, three others were arrested in September and October in connection to the shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

"At this point, all of the offenders from this case are in custody," said Police Sgt. Will Felts, who is leading the investigation.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of West Orange Street in Hillsborough.

Cailee Azariah Parker, 20, of Durham was killed, and an 18-year-old Hillsborough woman was injured. The woman's name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Felts by email or phone at (919) 296-9553. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling (919) 296-9555 or using the See it, Say it, Send it app or website.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.