Durham Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is hosting a hiring event to bring more officers into the force.

The bi-monthly event is held both online and in person at the Durham Police headquarters. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters to ask questions, and learn about job benefits, salary, and training requirements.

The department is offering a hiring incentive of up to $13,000 to applicants.

Anyone looking to attend in-person is asked to register here.

The events will be held March 23, April 6 and 20, and May 4 and 18.

