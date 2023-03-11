WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
CAREERS

Durham Police department offering new job opportunity during hiring event

WTVD logo
Saturday, March 11, 2023 12:14AM
Police pursuit policies under scrutiny after deadly Harnett Co. crash
EMBED <>More Videos

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it is conducting an internal investigation into the crash involving a deputy that led to death of 2 people.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is hosting a hiring event to bring more officers into the force.

The bi-monthly event is held both online and in person at the Durham Police headquarters. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters to ask questions, and learn about job benefits, salary, and training requirements.

The department is offering a hiring incentive of up to $13,000 to applicants.

Anyone looking to attend in-person is asked to register here.

The events will be held March 23, April 6 and 20, and May 4 and 18.

---Featured media is from previous report---

ALSO SEE: Police salaries not helping fix staffing shortage challenges

Wake Tech 'putting the hammer down' on workforce demands

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW