AAA said those who are planning to hit the roads Sunday and Monday can expect low-traffic days.

Severe thunderstorms across the Triangle doesn't keep travelers off roads for holiday weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of people are traveling on the roads this holiday weekend. The low gas prices are likely helping.

According to AAA, gas prices are well below where they were in 2022. The national average was $4.80 cents a gallon. Today it's $3.50.

More than 50 million Americans are heading out of town for July 4th, with 3 million traveling by car, cruise, or train.

"We have a yearly mountain trip with our grandkids and family who live in Atlanta. They meet us up there. We're going to beach mountain for a week," said Pat Allen, who is traveling from Tarboro.

Travelers who spoke with ABC11 said the severe storms across the Triangle didn't keep them from hitting the roads this holiday weekend.

"We're heading to an engagement in Charlotte with my friends. She's been at our church for three years. We're going to see her now," said Jerusha Johnson.

"I'm going to stop in Lake Hickory and stay a couple days for the fourth then head to Grandfather Mountain," said Cindy Potter.

