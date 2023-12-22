Millions expected to hit the road this holiday weekend

Saturday could be one of the most congested days to pack in the car and head out.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The roads will be busy this weekend for the holiday travel rush as gas prices remain low compared to the last few months.

Average price for a gallon of regular in North Carolina is 2.97, about 15 cents lower than the national average.

AAA Carolinas is expecting a record-setting 3.5 million North Carolinians will travel by road or air to celebrate Christmas and New Year's.

Three million alone are expected to head out on a road trip.

The agency predicts December 23 and December 28 will be the see the most traffic.

if you've already planned to drive on one of those days, AAA suggests leaving before noon or after seven p.m.