Airport officials prepare for possible record-breaking holiday travel at RDU

RDU expects 54,000 people to pass through their terminals on Christmas Eve.

RDU expects 54,000 people to pass through their terminals on Christmas Eve.

RDU expects 54,000 people to pass through their terminals on Christmas Eve.

RDU expects 54,000 people to pass through their terminals on Christmas Eve.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today is expected to be the busiest day to fly as millions of Americans travel for the holidays.

Officials at RDU expect this to be the busiest day people catch their flight, maybe even breaking the record.

Airport leaders are urging passengers to get to the airport at least 2 hours early.

RDU expects 54,000 people to pass through their terminals on Christmas Eve.

Another big issue could be the parking.

SEE ALSO: North Carolina company using AI to help elderly patients be creative

You can get a parking reservation 24 hours in advance.

If you're getting dropped off make sure you leave early enough and brace for the long lines.

"2019 was our high-water mark, we might exceed that by 2% this year, that would also be 22% above last year. So, it will be extremely busy here at RDU. We expect about 806,000 people to pass through the airport over a 19-day period, December 15 to January 2," said Stephanie Hawco with RDU.

TSA is expecting to screen about 2.5 million passengers overall between now and Christmas.