easter

Local churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Churches rent stadiums for a socially-distant Easter Sunday service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Folks have been filing into the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on Good Friday. With more people being vaccinated and COVID-19 cases slipping, the church is offering Christians the opportunity to observe the holiday in-person.

Every other pew was closed off and parishioners being asked social distancing while taking in the service.

The cathedral only held a fraction of what it normally would on a Good Friday. Usually, more than 2,000 people would attend, but with COVID, roughly 600 attendees are allowed inside.

Monsignor David Brockman is thrilled to welcome back parishioners.

"To be able to pray these mysteries with them, it's really the centerpiece with our Catholic faith," said Brockman. "It's beautiful to be able to do that and here in this sacred space."

There were virtually no in-person services last Easter, the pandemic was just beginning to infiltrate communities. For those who still don't feel comfortable leaving their home, some churches are sticking to services online this Easter.

RELATED: Palm Sunday brings faithful back to church amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Some returned in-person to church to come together for Palm Sunday, more than a year after COVID-19 first affected gatherings.



Other churches are getting creative for the Holy Day.

"Enloe High School opened up their space to us so we're renting out the stadium," said Hayes Barton Baptist Church Senior Pastor Kristen Muse.
Hayes Barton Baptist Church doesn't have a lot of outdoor space at its location in the heart of Five Points.

Two months ago, clergy leaders began scouting alternative spots.


"We couldn't imagine going two years without having an Easter service where larger number of our congregation could gather," said Muse.

There will be an outdoor service Sunday starting at 11 a.m. at Enloe's stadium; the congregation will be singing hymns and celebrating while social distancing.

"People in our congregation haven't really seen each other for over a year, so we're hoping for us to bring glory to God and just to have that joyful Easter celebration time together," said Muse.

Hayes Barton Baptist is expecting about 500 people Sunday. Parishioners are making reservations and Muse says there are still a few openings for those interested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityraleighhealthsocial distancingreligioncatholic churchchurcheaster
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!
Peeps are back with a vengeance, just in time for Easter
Health officials cautious about Easter weekend as COVID-19 cases rise
Beloved Long Island soda shop may be closing its doors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man rams car into 2 U.S. Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
April the Giraffe, who went viral during her 2017 pregnancy, dies
Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett talks vaccine 'inquisitiveness' on GMA
Fayetteville's Cameo Art House Theatre reopens for 1st time in a year
As pools open back up, instructors urge swim lessons for all
18-year-old dies using own body to shield boy from shooting
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Show More
19-year-old shot, killed at Hillsborough shopping center; 2 arrested
More than 100M US residents at least partially vaccinated: CDC
Kneeling on George Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary': Lieutenant
Chicago police fatally shoot 13-year-old during 'armed confrontation'
2 dead after plane crashes during gender reveal stunt
More TOP STORIES News