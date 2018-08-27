HOME & GARDEN

Affordable apartment complex in downtown Raleigh forcing tenants out Friday

Five tenants at Wintershaven remain without a place to go when they are kicked out.

Timothy Pulliam
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
John Leach moved to Wintershaven one year ago when his last apartment raised the rent.

Now, the retired painter will be forced to leave Wintershaven this week for the same reason.

"Everything is about money. Everything going up. But I only get a certain amount of money," said John Leach.

Wintershaven, a once affordable housing complex, will be renovated into a 60-unit, one bedroom apartment complex targeting young professionals.

Rental rates will jump up to $1200 and homes will now include a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, upgraded tile and cabinets.

"I couldn't afford that so I had to get somewhere I could afford," stated Leach.

The 69-year-old is moving out Tuesday.

Trademark Residential, the company that manages Wintershaven, is helping Leach move into his new affordable home across town.

Leach said being uprooted is bittersweet, but he loves his new place.

"It's heaven. It's heaven," he said.

In all, five tenants at Wintershaven will remain without a place to go when they are kicked out Friday.

Property managers said those folks face barriers ranging from credit issues, criminal background and access to cheap homes.

The City of Raleigh said they've set a goal of 5,700 new affordable housing units over the next 10 years.

This is a demand needed for people just like Leach who are tired of hopping around for low rent.

"I don't like to move," said Leach. "When I get somewhere I like to stay there."

Wintershaven will become Capital Flats.

It is currently being renovated as old tenants move out.

New units will start pre-leasing next month.
