recall

Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns

Hallmark has recalled a line of its scented candles ahead of the holidays over fire and laceration concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

The company is recalling more than 4,000 of the Balsam Soy Blend jar candles.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the candle's glass jar may break when the candle is lit. No injuries have been reported.

Hallmark has received reports of six cases where the glass jar broke and caused fire damage to items near the candle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenproduct recallsconsumer watchhomerecall
RECALL
Ground beef recall: Patties may be contaminated with plastic
Ruiz Food recalls frozen breakfast burritos possibly contaminated with plastic
Pre-made salad kits recalled; tied to multi-state E.coli outbreak: CDC
White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Days-long search continues for missing man with Alzheimer's
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Parents fighting separate and aggressive cancers at same time
NC State alum Christina Koch enjoying holidays in space
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Raleigh corrections officer arrested on assault charges
Show More
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at elementary school
Formerly homeless mom has Christmas wish for her children
Garner I-40 off-ramp reopens after tractor-trailer crash
Once-homeless man runs to raise money for addiction recovery program
More TOP STORIES News