RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple homes were evacuated in a Wake County neighborhood were evacuated out of precaution after a decades-old decommissioned explosive was found on Saturday afternoon.
A Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the incident happened along the 3700 block of Tar Heel Club Road just off of Old Milburnie Road around 1 p.m.
Crews with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation came out to deactivate the 50-year-old explosive just after 3 p.m.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Homes evacuated after decades-old explosive found in Wake County yard
EXPLOSIVES FOUND
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News