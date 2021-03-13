explosives found

Homes evacuated after decades-old explosive found in Wake County yard

The photo is a stock image of a police cruiser with lights on. (File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple homes were evacuated in a Wake County neighborhood were evacuated out of precaution after a decades-old decommissioned explosive was found on Saturday afternoon.

A Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the incident happened along the 3700 block of Tar Heel Club Road just off of Old Milburnie Road around 1 p.m.

Crews with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation came out to deactivate the 50-year-old explosive just after 3 p.m.

