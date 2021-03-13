Homes evacuated after decades-old explosive found in Wake County yard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple homes were evacuated in a Wake County neighborhood were evacuated out of precaution after a decades-old decommissioned explosive was found on Saturday afternoon.A Wake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the incident happened along the 3700 block of Tar Heel Club Road just off of Old Milburnie Road around 1 p.m.Crews with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation came out to deactivate the 50-year-old explosive just after 3 p.m.