Woman charged in connection with March homicide in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in March, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Zakela Vontel Oglesby, 37, of Hope Mills, was arrested Friday and charged with accessory after the fact, felony child abuse serious bodily injury, and obstructing justice.

Raymund Alexander Graham, 29, also of Hope Mills, was shot and killed on March 6 in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane in Hope Mills.

Oglesby was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and given a $70,000 secured bond.

At a first appearance Monday, her bond was changed to $200,000 secured.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to please call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sgt. R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

