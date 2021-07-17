democrats

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in D.C

Doctors urge you stay aware as Delta variant's more contagious

WASHINGTON D.C. -- As of Saturday morning, three Texas House Democrats, who happen to be fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from the Texas House Democratic Caucus.

The first member tested positive for the virus on Friday night and immediately informed the caucus, according to representatives from the organization.

The video above is from a previous story.

Other members of the caucus took rapid COVID-19 tests and were negative for the virus.

The next morning, the two other members tested positive. All three members are now isolating.

"The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions," Chris Turner, the House Democratic Caucus Chairman, said in a statement. "We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work."

As for the members who tested negative, they will undergo daily COVID-19 tests.

Republican Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan expressed his condolences in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

"Kim and I extend our prayers for safety and health for the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C.," the tweet read.



The voting rights conference that was planned for next week will now be virtual.

SEE RELATED STORY: Vaccinated people can still contract COVID, and here's how it can happen
The Democratic Caucus has asked others to respect the privacy of the members who have been affected.
