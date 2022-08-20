Large house fire forces Durham family from home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One family is out of their home after a large house fire in Durham.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 9:15 p.m. on Friday to see heavy smoke and flames shooting from the home on Walsenburg Drive.

Five people and six pets were at home at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Three people were treated on the scene by Durham County EMS and one was transported to the emergency room for further evaluation.

It took 35 firefighters to get the flames under control.

The American Red Cross is working to assist the family.

The cause of the fire has not been released.