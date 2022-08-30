Family displaced by fire at Durham townhouse

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Fire Department had to extinguish a fire at a townhome on Manorhaven Drive.

When firefighters got to the scene a little after midnight, they found flames coming from the garage of the three-story building.

The fire was under control in 10 minutes.

The garage and outside sustained major damage and there was minor smoke damage on the second and third floor.

Two people and a cat were able to get out safely and are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

No other townhomes were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.