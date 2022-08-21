Family of five forced from Durham home due to fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family of five has been forced out of their home because of a house fire in Durham.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 200 block of South Benjamine Street Saturday afternoon.

Crews were quickly able to get the flames under control, but the back half of the home was severely damaged.

Everyone made it out of the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Durham fire crews also had to get a different house fire that forced a family out on Friday night. Everyone was able to get out of that home safely also.