Local realtor shares how to navigate roller coaster housing market in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- June is National Homeownership Month and ABC11 is helping you navigate the hot housing market.

Local realtor and broker Kimberly Williams joined us to talk about market expectations and what sellers need to know to get the most for their homes.

Summer is usually a busy time of year for movers, that's why Williams recommends movers "pack their patience," when it comes to home buying in the Raleigh/Durham area. She also suggested movers be prepared to find temporary-living because finding the right home may take longer than expected.

As for sellers, Williams recommends following the advice of your realtor. Whether it's home improvements, landscaping or pricing, she says the best way to make the most of this market is to listen to the expert.

When it comes to the question of where the market is headed, that's a little harder to navigate. Williams says there are so many variables that make it hard to pinpoint exactly what's ahead but she does know this time of year is proving to be very busy and the market is still very hot.

