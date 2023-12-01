Hsi Lai Temple tucked in a Los Angeles suburb is one of the largest Buddhist temples in North America, and a local wonder worth visiting.

One of the largest Buddhist temples in North America, Hsi Lai Temple is an LA local wonder

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. -- Hsi Lai Temple is a Southern California wonder hidden from view. Completed in 1988, the temple was built to serve as a spiritual and cultural center for those interested in learning more about Buddhism and Chinese culture.

"Hsi Lai Temple, which means 'coming to the west,' is a resource for the community," said volunteer docent Sacha Denijs. "You can take a walk around if you need a place of quiet, and also take meditation classes. We offer yoga classes on the weekends and we also offer different retreats."

"We would make the drive from Playa Del Rey over here every weekend," said visitor Kevin Groark. "We would visit the temple, walk around the grounds, have lunch. It's amazing vegetarian food."

For more information, go to: http://www.hsilai.org/en/