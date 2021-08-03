Weather

On anniversary of Hurricane Isaias, tropics remain relatively quiet for 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

2021 hurricane season starts quiet after record-setting 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2021 hurricane season is off to a slow start -- thankfully!

As of August 3, there have been five named storms and only one of those made landfall in the United States.

Compare that to the 2020 hurricane season, which admittedly was the most active of all time: On August 3, 2020, Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina. It was the ninth named storm of the year and the fifth to make landfall in the United States.

This year's hurricane season is still very young. Typically the tropics heat up in August and September--with September 10 being the statistical peak of the season.



Just because June and July have been relatively uneventful does not mean the season will continue that way.

It's important to go ahead and prepare and plan for the worst now, so you're ready to react if needed.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full special.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biotech company Amgen to create 355 jobs in Wake County
LATEST: Some vaccine sites in NC to offer $100 cash cards
At least 20 shots fired in shooting outside Wendy's in Carrboro
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women: Probe
Some used cars currently cost more than their newest models
Show More
WCPSS needs more school bus drivers
Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop
Wake school board to vote on mask mandate
2 states had 1/3 of all US COVID cases in past week, official says
Spirit Airlines, American Airlines cancel more than 800 flights
More TOP STORIES News