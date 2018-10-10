Hurricane Michael videos: Storm makes landfall in Florida

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4455475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee was in the middle of it all when Hurricane Michael made landfall, saying it's something she has never seen before.

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction in Panama City Beach to partially collapse.

Video captured heavy rain and strong winds pounding Panama City as Hurricane Michael approached Florida.

Video from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with potentially catastrophic winds of 155 mph, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland.Michael blew ashore near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a lightly populated, 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases.