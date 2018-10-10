HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael videos: Storm makes landfall in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael blew ashore near Mexico Beach Wednesday.

Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with potentially catastrophic winds of 155 mph, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland.

Michael blew ashore near Mexico Beach, a tourist town about midway along the Panhandle, a lightly populated, 200-mile stretch of white-sand beach resorts, fishing towns and military bases.

Watch video from the storm below:
'My heart is racing': ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee reacts to Hurricane Michael
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee was in the middle of it all when Hurricane Michael made landfall, saying it's something she has never seen before.

Panama City Beach building partially collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Strong winds from Hurricane Michael caused a building under construction in Panama City Beach to partially collapse.

Heavy rain, strong winds pound Panama City, Florida
EMBED More News Videos

Video captured heavy rain and strong winds pounding Panama City as Hurricane Michael approached Florida.

Video shows powerful, massive storm seen from International Space Station
EMBED More News Videos

Video from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Michael on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane michaelFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Hurricane Michael Closings: Districts close as the storm approaches
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
More hurricane michael
Top Stories
Live Hurricane Michael coverage: Storm to stay strong as it moves north
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
Hurricane Michael Closings: Districts close as the storm approaches
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Here's how you can save money at the NC State Fair
NC declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
Gov. Cooper proposes $1.5B long-term Hurricane Florence recovery package
Show More
VIDEO: Heavy rain, strong winds pound Panama City ahead of Hurricane Michael
Caregiver accused of assaulting physically impaired Apex resident
Son of limo owner in police custody following NY crash
California mother demanding answers after disabled man dies in hot car
2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash
More News