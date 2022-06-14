Weather

HVAC technicians in demand as dangerous heat sets in

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a night after temperatures soared over the region, Fayetteville resident Benjamin Fisher and his 5-year-old son had to stay cool without a working AC unit.

"We camped out on the living room floor," Fisher said. "Gave him my sleeping bag (to sleep on top of); I made a blanket mattress and slept on the floor last night."

But after it got fixed on Tuesday, Fisher hopes to sleep in his bedroom as dangerous heat sets in.

"I'm hoping so, because I miss my bed already," Fisher said.

WATCH | Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool
EMBED More News Videos

Beat the summer heat with these hot weather hacks from AccuWeather.



Summer is the busiest time of year for companies that specialize in repairing HVAC units.

"If you look at how many hours your unit operates on a day like today, and compare it to a day maybe in the springtime or in the fall, it is a big difference in that," Day & Night Heating & Air Conditioning Co. president Quentin Collins said.

With the ongoing supply chain issue, Collins said he is seeing shortages of the higher efficiency units and equipment sizes. Still he and his team are looking for alternatives in an effort to manage the workload in the best way possible.

Collins added tips for homeowners to save money when it's hot outside.

"Try to minimize how much heat load you're adding, because it's already got an uphill battle," Collins said. "Keep your blinds closed," Collins said. "Try not to cook during the hot part of the day ... postpone using the clothes dryer, or cook after the sun goes down."

WATCH | Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What are the symptoms?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather has the details you need to know about heat stroke, a serious health condition, and heat exhaustion, which can precede it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfayettevilleair conditionerheat
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Baby emu runs again thanks to NC animal sanctuary
Life for 'How to Murder Your Husband' author in spouse death
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Arrest made in downtown Raleigh credit union robbery
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, conflicting reasons given
Triangle cooling centers open as dangerous heat sets in
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at zoo
Show More
Russian court extends detention for WNBA star Brittney Griner
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Are public safety departments prepared for summer spike in 911 calls?
Happy the elephant is a not a person, New York high court rules
Saltbox Seafood chef wins James Beard Award
More TOP STORIES News