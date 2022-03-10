Traffic

Serious crash shuts down I-40 in Johnston County

By
BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Interstate 40 is shut down in both directions late Wednesday night after a serious crash.

The highway will be closed for several hours, perhaps as late as 4 a.m., NCDOT estimated.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in Johnston County near Mile Marker 315 near Benson.



Traffic is at a standstill near Exit 312 (NC 42). Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Drivers on I-40 West must detour on Exit 319 (NC-210 West) and follow NC-210 West to NC-50 North. Take a right onto NC-50 North and follow to NC-42 East. Take a right on NC-42 East and continue to re-access I-40.

For drivers on I-40 East, detour at Exit 312 (NC-42 West). Follow NC-42 West to NC-50 South. Take a left onto NC-50 South and continue to NC-210 East. Take a left onto NC-210 East and follow to re-access I-40.

