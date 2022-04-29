Traffic

Crash closes all lanes of I-40 East in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-40 East are closed at Exit 270 (US 15/501) near Durham because of a serious crash on Friday afternoon,

The road is not expected to reopen until close to 9 p.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

As a detour, should take Exit 270 (US 15/501) and turn left onto US 15/501 North. Follow US 15/501 North to Exit 108-B. Take Exit 108-B to merge onto NC 147 South. Follow NC 147 South to Exit 5 to re-access I-40.

Motorists may also use I-85 North to Exit 172 (NC 147 South). Continue on NC 147 South to Exit 5 to re-access I-40.
