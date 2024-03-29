Robeson County murder suspect accused of shooting sheriff's deputies faces multiple federal charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Robson County murder suspect accused of shooting two sheriff's deputies is now facing five federal charges.

Shawn Locklear, Jr., 20, is being charged with drug trafficking, three charges related to firearms and carjacking with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

According to the indictment, Locklear is alleged to have possessed marijuana and a machine gun in September 2023. The carjacking charge was included in a previous criminal complaint.

The indictment and previous complaint say that Locklear shot and injured two Robeson County Sheriff's deputies who were attempting to serve him an arrest warrant. Locklear was out of jail on bond after being accused of multiple felonies, including murder.

The two Robeson County deputies were shot in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton.

"Violence towards law enforcement will never be tolerated in North Carolina. We will use every resource necessary to hold accountable anyone who endangers police or first responders," U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said. "The conduct alleged in the indictment endangered the lives of two Robeson County Deputies and this indictment should serve as a warning to anyone who would consider similar conduct."

If he is convicted of all charges, Locklear will face a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of life in prison.

