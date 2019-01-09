We appreciate all the prayers during this difficult time. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #PrayForRPD — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) January 10, 2019

We’ve seen @raleighpolice cruisers and @NCSHP vehicles chasing down deboy street in past few minutes. Also heard multiple flash bangs from a neghbobood not far from where RPD officer was shot tonight. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/zOkPWYrJrX — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 10, 2019

RPD at the scene of where a police officer was reportedly shot Wednesday.

The scene at WakeMed after a report of an officer shot.

Raleigh Police responded after a police officer was shot in the face Wednesday night after responding to a suspicious vehicle call.There is an all-out search underway for the person or people responsible for shooting the officer.The incident happened at Schaub Drive and Teakwood Place at an apartment complex in southwest Raleigh, where there is now a heavy police presence and a search underway for suspects.The officer was rushed to WakeMed in unknown condition. A source told ABC11 the officer was male.I-440 at Western Boulevard was shut down as part of the investigation. Traffic was moving slowly on 440 as of 9:30 p.m.Law enforcement officers were using flashlights to search nearby woods, in what appeared to be a wide search area.Police requested the assistance of a State Highway Patrol helicopter in the search.Shortly before 10 p.m., an ABC11 crew at the scene heard flash bangs from in the neighborhood behind us. It was unclear exactly where officers are searching but they were concentrating on an area about half a mile from the shooting scene.Area residents were being told to stay inside.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.