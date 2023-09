Get ready to celebrate the diversity of Fuquay-Varina!

International Cultural Festival comes to Fuquay-Varina

The Cultural Arts Society of Fuquay-Varina is presenting the third International Festival.

The event is set for September 16 at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center and it's free to the public.

