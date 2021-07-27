Traffic

Standing water on I-95 causes multiple crashes, major delays in both directions

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Heavy rain flooded Interstate 95 in both directions south of Dunn.

The flood water ponded across north and southbound lanes between Rhodes Pond Road and Bud Hawkins Road.

The flooding caused multiple crashes in the area around 5:30 a.m. Lanes in both directions were closed until around 6:45 a.m.



Despite the lanes reopening, traffic remains backed up (especially on the southbound lanes); delays could linger in the area.

