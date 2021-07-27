Standing water on I-95 causes multiple crashes, major delays in both directions

The flood water ponded across north and southbound lanes between Rhodes Pond Road and Bud Hawkins Road.
The flooding caused multiple crashes in the area around 5:30 a.m. Lanes in both directions were closed until around 6:45 a.m.
7/27 5:43am: Reports of several flooded roads in eastern Johnson County, mainly in the Princeton area. 3-5+" of rain has fallen. It will take water some time to recede. A Flood Advisory is effective until 9:15am. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/7imj49E4X9— Kweilyn Murphy WTVD (@KweilynM) July 27, 2021
Despite the lanes reopening, traffic remains backed up (especially on the southbound lanes); delays could linger in the area.
I-95 still has areas of standing water from Dunn to to Wade. It's a crash south of Bud Hawkins causing most of the delays at the moment.#abc11#Traffic— Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) July 27, 2021