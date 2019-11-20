death investigation

Investigation underway after body found in Orange County yard

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in a yard.

It happened in the 2600 block of Coleman Loop Road around 11:30 a.m.

A nearby resident found a man lying in the yard and called 911.

The man is in his sixties but his name is being withheld until kin can be notified.

Officials said one area resident reported possibly hearing gunshots just before 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dylan Hendricks at (919) 245-2951.
