officer-involved shooting

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Wilson Wednesday morning.

It happened after Wilson police officers were called to a report of an assault and robbery at the Wilson Senior Center on Goldsboro Street just before 8 a.m.

According to Wilson police, a person related to the incident went next door to the NCDMV office to speak to DMV License and Theft investigators.

While the investigators were looking into what happened, they were involved in a shooting in the 600 block of Jordan Street.

The Wilson Police Department is investigating along with the NCDMV and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsoncrimeofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Father of woman killed by police officer in her home dies
Fayetteville Police ID officer who killed suspect at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Deputy shot, suspect killed during scuffle at Cape Fear Valley hospital
Bystander struck by bullet as officer kills armed man at Greenville Aldi store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Holly Springs football ineligible for playoffs, must forfeit games
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Coldest morning of the fall greets North Carolina
Raleigh man dies after riding on top of car on I-40
NCDOT begins construction to finish I-540 loop
Grandson accused of murdering 71-year-old grandmother
'Jeopardy!' stars square off in the finals
Show More
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Teen charged after Durham shooting, crashing stolen car into patrol car
Family wants autism symbol added to driver's licenses
DA: Father used baby as human shield in drug deal shooting
How to keep your online information secure
More TOP STORIES News