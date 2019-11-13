Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Wilson Wednesday morning.It happened after Wilson police officers were called to a report of an assault and robbery at the Wilson Senior Center on Goldsboro Street just before 8 a.m.According to Wilson police, a person related to the incident went next door to the NCDMV office to speak to DMV License and Theft investigators.While the investigators were looking into what happened, they were involved in a shooting in the 600 block of Jordan Street.The Wilson Police Department is investigating along with the NCDMV and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.