Homes catch fire in Brunswick County after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, several rescued

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Isaias was an eventful storm in Brunswick County, where huge fires broke out and at least several people and a pet were rescued.

Crews are currently on scene in Ocean Isle Beach after reports of multiple house fires. The cause of the fires are unknown but the mayor said no one was inside the homes. It's not known what caused the fires. The beach was closed to traffic as multiple fire departments responded.

Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in Oak Island. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.

EMBED More News Videos





In addition, Brunswick County had more than 49,000 power outages on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. Heavy flooding and high water covered roads in nearby Holden Beach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncrescuedisaster
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias racing out of North Carolina
More than 290K power outages reported across NC
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
LATEST: 105,093 COVID-19 patients presumed to be recovered in NC
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
Show More
Cumberland County prepares for incoming storm Isaias
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Wake program provides $500 for utility bills amid COVID-19
Trump sets date for US TikTok shutdown unless deal is made
Svechnikov hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers
More TOP STORIES News