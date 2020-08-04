Homes catch fire in Brunswick County after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall, several rescued

Crews are currently on scene in Ocean Isle Beach after reports of multiple house fires. The cause of the fires are unknown but the mayor said no one was inside the homes. It's not known what caused the fires. The beach was closed to traffic as multiple fire departments responded.
Four adults, five children and a dog were rescued in Oak Island. "Safely loaded in our MRAP and taken to safety!" a tweet from Brunswick Sherrif's Office read.
In addition, Brunswick County had more than 49,000 power outages on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. Heavy flooding and high water covered roads in nearby Holden Beach.