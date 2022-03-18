Durham Police make arrest in string of robberies near Duke campus

Jaquan Marquise Smith, 25, was arrested March 18 and is charged in four crimes that started last June. The most recent happened earlier this month.
The incidents happened on McQueen Drive and Campus Walk Avenue.
In all of the cases, victims said a man forced them into apartments at gunpoint and stole money, jewelry, phones and other electronic devices.
Smith was charged in connection with four incidents:
- June 4, 2021, where a woman said a man pushed her into her apartment at gunpoint and forced her to lie on the floor. The man ransacked the apartment and took cash and jewelry.
- Nov. 28, 2021, where three men approached the victims from behind as they were entering an apartment and robbed them at gunpoint of phones and electronic devices.
- Feb. 6, where two men approached the victims from behind as they were entering an apartment and robbed them at gunpoint of phones, money and electronic devices. One victim's vehicle was stolen.
- March 2, when two men forced a resident into his apartment and robbed him at gunpoint. A second resident was also robbed when he came home a short time later.
No injuries were reported in any of the cases.
Smith has been charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of kidnapping, one count of accessing computers, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Further charges are pending.
He is being held under a $1 million bond.
The other suspects have not been identified.
Anyone with information on the identity of the other suspects or any of these home invasions is asked to call Investigator Robinson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.