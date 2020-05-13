Investigators say ex-wife of suspect in Holly Springs murder case helped him flee the area

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jarlyn Sluss, the second person arrested in connection with the murder case of missing Holly Springs mom Monica Moynan, appeared before a Wake County judge Wednesday.
Wearing a mask, Sluss talked to a judge through a video.
She faces charges of accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice in connection to Moynan's murder. Brian Sluss, who Jarlyn Sluss was previously married to, was arrested last week and charged with murder. The remains of Moynan, his ex-girlfriend, have not been found.
Holly Springs Police Chief John Herring said Jarlyn Sluss didn't tell police information that they believe she knew that could have helped the investigation.
'She would light up a room': Family members of Holly Springs mother share reactions after ex-boyfriend arrested
"We believe that one of the things that she did was assist and aid him in fleeing the area after (Moynan's) disappearance was reported to us and then, in addition, we believe that she assisted in creating the deception that Monica was still alive," Chief Herring said.
The arrest warrant states Jarlyn Sluss made a phone call with Moynan's phone and acted as if she were Moynan. It also says Brian Sluss was leaving because of law enforcement's involvement and that Jarlyn Sluss advised him on vital things he should take for Sluss and Moynan's two daughters.
"We feel like we have a strong case here," Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said. "This is the beginning of a process where they are entitled to presumption of evidence. But we are confident in our investigation and intend to see this through."
Moynan, 23, a mother of two, was reported missing in July. The case turned into a murder investigation.
"There's a lot of evidence surrounding remains," Chief Herring said. "And we didn't have that, so that definitely presented some additional challenges going forward with the investigation."
Freeman said the picture continues to come into focus.
"That is something that is very important to her family to have that piece of closure and be able to bring her home," Freeman said. "There are still pieces that are coming together as part of this investigation."
Jarlyn Sluss is being held on a $750,000 bond. She's next due in court June 3.
Moynan's mother, Melanie Tucker, sent a statement late Tuesday to ABC11:
"We are so glad to see this second arrest in the pursuit of #justiceforMoni. Jarlyn Sluss had several months to contact us or the HSPD with any information that could have alerted us sooner that something had happened to Monica. Brian called her in a panic on 4/7/2019 according to warrants. They maintained regular contact after this which was not typical. She knew something, but instead of coming forward, she chose to help him which included impersonating Monica as also stated in warrants. And this is just what we know. Ten months later, she has continued to withhold. Justice will now be served."
Anybody with information on the case can contact Holly Springs Police Detective Mitchell Ham at (919) 567-4702.
Investigators say ex-wife of suspect in Holly Springs murder case helped him flee the area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News