Arrest made in September shooting death of 16-year-old Fayetteville girl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Hoke County man has been charged in the death of a 16-year-old girl who died more than a weekin Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police said Tuesday that Jaylin Covington, 21, of the 100 block of Joseph Street in Raeford, has been charged with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.Police said the deadly incident happened Sept. 3 in the area of Stamper Road and McGougan Road. A group of young people was meeting to fight, police said. During the altercation, shots were fired striking vehicles and the victim.The girl, whose name was not released because of her age, died Sept. 11 at a hospital.