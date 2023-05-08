A 30-year-old man died after being shot during an altercation inside a vehicle on Kienast Drive, Fayetteville Police said.

Man arrested 6 days after deadly shooting inside car on Kienast Drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After several days of searching, Fayetteville officers have found and arrested a man suspected of first-degree murder.

Jermaine Tyrone Cartrette, 37, had been a fugitive since May 3 when Fayetteville Police Department identified him as the man wanted for a deadly shooting that happened May 2 inside a car on Kienast Drive.

Terence Malcolm Malik Hogue, 30, was shot and killed inside the car. Investigators said he and Cartrette knew each other before the shooting

Fayetteville Police Department said it received a call recently from a concerned citizen revealing Cartrette's location. Officers responded to that location and took Cartrette into custody without any further incident.

The investigation into the May 2 shooting remains open. Cartrette faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

