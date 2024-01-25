Jill Biden attends private event in Raleigh as Democrats hopes to reclaim North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- First Lady Jill Biden made her way to North Carolina and the Triangle just one week after President Biden visited Raleigh.

Mrs. Biden visited Forsyth Technical Community College Friday in Winston-Salem to talk about the Biden administration's Investing in America agenda.

Later on in the day, she traveled to Raleigh for a private fundraising event at a home near Wake Forest Road. ABC11 learned that some people paid as much as $48,000 for a ticket to meet the first lady.

Biden took down safety barriers posted around the house to meet people up close and personal.

"That's the kind of person she is. She's real - she wants to connect," Ann Robertson said.

North Carolina is considered by some to be a battleground state for the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Republicans have maintained a stronghold for the last 12 years and Democrats are pouring efforts into flipping the state blue.

Attendee Rose Parli said it will be hard, but it can be done, "We've done it before when Obama was running. It was very hard too."

Robertson echos that message, "I am hopeful and the main point she made is we lost by one percent. I repeat that, one point and we can flip that one point."

ABC11 has reached out to the NC Republican party for a response and hasn't heard back.

During his recent visit President Biden announced a $3 billion investment in high-speed internet for rural communities during NC visit.

