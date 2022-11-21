Couple catches H-E-B's attention with health product Jinka

Meet the husband-wife duo behind Jinka, a health product with a big following!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Being diagnosed with a serious health condition is never easy. But when a Houston man learned his wife had pre-diabetes, he jumped into action to try to help her.

"After being diagnosed pre-diabetic after having a daughter at almost 39, he went into fix-it mode," said Kim Williams.

Her husband L.J. began researching holistic methods to reduce inflammation, including the use of medicinal herbs.

"We really dove into turmeric and trying to understand exactly what it was," said L.J. Williams. "I knew we could treat this if not cure it, or reverse it."

After several months of researching and experimenting, L.J. created a product called Jinka, a natural anti-inflammatory product made up of turmeric, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, pink Himalayan salt, coconut oil, date sugar and black pepper.

Kim and L.J. both began taking Jinka, an edible paste, twice a day. Six months later, when Kim went into the doctor's office for a check-up, she was cleared of any diabetic issues.

"The doctor was immediately like, what have you done?" said Kim. "Your numbers are completely different. And I shared with him that this was my change."

Kim and L.J. first started offering Jinka to family and friends, then started selling the product at farmers markets and health fairs. But their biggest exposure yet has been a partnership with Texas grocery chain H-E-B.

"So we got an opportunity of a lifetime," said Kim Williams. "H-E-B gave us a call and said they want to try Jinka and give it a run on their shelves."

Jinka quickly developed a following of customers, with many saying they have seen lower cholesterol levels, reduced inflammation, weight loss, higher energy levels and even pain relief since they started using the product.

For more on Jinka and to hear customer testimonials, check out ilovejinka.com.