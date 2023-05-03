Driver arrested after hit-and-run in I-40 construction zone, lanes closed

It happened around 3 a.m. near Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after a hit-and-run on Interstate 40 that took place early this morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Jones Sausage Road in Wake County.

The hit-and-run took place on the eastbound side of the interstate.

One lane is currently open.

The driver of the car ran after the crash up towards Jones Sausage Road, but was found about 20 minutes later with the help of a K9 search.

We still do not know the condition of the person who was hit or who was taken into custody.